CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

