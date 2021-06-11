CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 15,932 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Vale stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

