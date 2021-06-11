CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,046 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.