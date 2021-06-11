CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 27,699 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

