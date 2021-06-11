CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,865 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,073.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 137.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 92,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 47,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

