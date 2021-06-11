CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

