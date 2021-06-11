CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 6,902 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Primo Water worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.