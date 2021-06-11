CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

