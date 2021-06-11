Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.47. Cineplex shares last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 1,319,568 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.2194548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

