Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Tops $116,389.32

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $116,389.32 and $94,796.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00130092 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00752634 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.