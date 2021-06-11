Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

