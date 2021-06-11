Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $11,376,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 106,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,151,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 566,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

