Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Positive Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

