Citizens Holding Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.06. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

