City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $39.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.35 million and the highest is $39.42 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.74 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $169.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

CIO opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

