Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,862,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Civeo worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 3.82.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,232 shares of company stock worth $2,240,577. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

