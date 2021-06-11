Civitas Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $144,710.84 and approximately $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,114,176 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

