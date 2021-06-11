Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,420. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

