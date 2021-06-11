Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,420. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
