Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,151.59

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,151.59 ($41.18) and last traded at GBX 3,115 ($40.70), with a volume of 268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,100 ($40.50).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £946.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,962.40.

In other news, insider Tim Miller bought 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). Also, insider Heike Truol bought 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

