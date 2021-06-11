Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

