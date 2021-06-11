Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

