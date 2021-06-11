Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.70 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

