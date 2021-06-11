ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the May 13th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 43,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,994. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

