Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $137,658.73 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CWEN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

