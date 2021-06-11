Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $1.60

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $7,966.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00165705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00193634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.01141835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,299.42 or 1.00022673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

