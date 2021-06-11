ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $729,409.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $729,409.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 109,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.