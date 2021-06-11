CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $44,665.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060957 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00044649 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,658,133 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

