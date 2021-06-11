CloakCoin Trading 26.4% Lower This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $26,594.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044482 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,658,266 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

