Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $146.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $146.60 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of NET opened at $93.47 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

