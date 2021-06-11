Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 7.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cloudflare worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,037,602 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,080. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -223.12 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

