Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1,044.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

