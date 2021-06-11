CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CME Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

