Coann Capital LLC Buys Shares of 45,056 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Edison International makes up about 2.2% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

