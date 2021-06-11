Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.85% of Coastal Financial worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 42,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $30.25 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.