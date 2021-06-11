Coats Group’s (CGGGF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Coats Group stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003. Coats Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00.

