Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

