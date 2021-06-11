Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,636.67 ($34.45).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CCH opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.39) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,673 ($34.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,514.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 951 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,062.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

