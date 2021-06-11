Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Price Tops $0.49

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $20.42 million and $39.41 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084611 BTC.

About Cocos-BCX

Cocos-BCX (CRYPTO:COCOS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

