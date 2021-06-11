Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

