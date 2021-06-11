Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 490,711 shares during the period. Codexis comprises approximately 4.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 3.81% of Codexis worth $56,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Codexis by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 17,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.