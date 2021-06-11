Coerente Capital Management Acquires Shares of 157,892 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,892 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,000. Microsoft comprises 8.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.