Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 216.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.