Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.59 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post sales of $147.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.60 million and the lowest is $146.50 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $627.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.