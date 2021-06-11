Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92. Cognex has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $54,404,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.