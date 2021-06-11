Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.03. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 236,886 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

