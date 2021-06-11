Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,985. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

