Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,985. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.
