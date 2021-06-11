Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

