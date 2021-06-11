CoinEx Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $41.87 million and $1.53 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00810904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.