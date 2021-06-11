CoinMetro Token (XCM) Hits Market Cap of $118.50 Million

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. CoinMetro Token has a market cap of $118.50 million and approximately $160,105.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Coin Profile

CoinMetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,829,443 coins and its circulating supply is 303,079,443 coins. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

CoinMetro Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMetro Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

