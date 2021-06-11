Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.19. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 12,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.31 million and a P/E ratio of -90.77.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

